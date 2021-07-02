Ed Sheeran reveals sweet meaning behind daughter Lyra Antarctica’s name

Dan Martensen

Ed Sheeran opened up about the special meaning behind his daughter’s unique name. Last summer, the “Bad Habits” singer welcomed Lyra Antarctica alongside wife Cherry Seaborn.

“I realize some people think it’s quite a strange name,” Ed said on the British morning show Lorraine on Thursday. “But my wife’s called Cherry, and she is the only Cherry that I’ve ever met and I think that she’s the only Cherry that she’s ever met and I quite like that.”

Ed continued with a smile, “In my class at school, there were probably more Eds.”

Because of that, Ed revealed that he and Cherry “wanted to give [our daughter] a name that was unique, so that she would be the only one.”

However, the singer noted the name Lyra may continue to grow in popularity because of the successful fantasy trilogy-turned-television-series His Dark Materials, which features a protagonist with the same name.

Ed also divulged why he gave his daughter the middle name Antarctica, saying he visited the continent with Cherry before she became pregnant.

“I’ve basically toured every single continent but I’ve never been to Antarctica so that was always on our list,” he gushed. “So we went down there in 2019 and it was just incredible. The most amazing place on earth.”

The “Shape of You” singer also noted that his experiences as a first-time father influenced his upcoming album that is due out later this year.

