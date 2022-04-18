Ed Sheeran reveals his upcoming “2step” music video was filmed in Ukraine prior to Russia’s invasion

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran and rapper Lil Baby will drop their hotly anticipated “2step” remix — and its music video — this Friday. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Ed revealed why dropping the music video is bittersweet.

“We filmed the 2step video last year in Kyiv, [the capital of Ukraine],” the “Shivers” singer wrote. “Although it was my first time there, I quickly loved the people and the place. There was no sign of the horror that was to come to Ukraine and my heart goes out to everyone there.”

Russia invaded the country in late February, which has resulted in the deaths of its citizens and widespread destruction of cities and towns. Ed acknowledged that the city fans will see in the “2step” now looks drastically different.

The Grammy winner announced his forthcoming music video will assist the people of Ukraine, revealing that “proceeds from the YouTube streams will go to the DEC’s Ukraine appeal.” The organization, run by the Disasters Emergency Committee organization, aims to provide relief, supplies and support to those who have fled the war-torn country.

You can pre-save Ed’s new single now.

Ed previously performed in last month’s Concert for Ukraine benefit, which ITV has uploaded in full to its YouTube channel and has included a link where you can donate to ongoing humanitarian efforts.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.