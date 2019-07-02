Ed Sheeran responds to fans who beg him to weigh in on Taylor Swift situation

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty ImagesEver since Taylor Swift wrote her headline-grabbing Tumblr post -- in which she expressed her dismay at the fact that Scooter Braun, a man she apparently hates, had purchased her former record label and with it, her entire catalog -- the music industry has been taking sides in the fight. But one of Taylor's most famous friends refuses to engage publicly, despite constant harassment from her fans: Ed Sheeran.

Ed is, of course, tight with Taylor: The two toured together and have recorded several duets as well. That's why fans started spamming the comments section of his Instagram account, begging him to "support Taylor," or "stand with her" -- or at least say publicly that he's on her side.

But one fan defended Ed, pointing out in a comment captured by Buzzfeed, "Just because he didn't post anything doesn't mean he is not supporting her, maybe he is talking with her right now, who knows...maybe...he didn't waste time writing on Instagram what he could have said directly to her."

Ed responded to that comment by explaining, "I have been speaking directly to her, like I always do."

Ed may also be in a delicate situation, considering that right now, he's got a hit duet with Justin Bieber, who happens to be Scooter Braun's most famous client, and who criticized Taylor for slamming Braun.

Fans are now arguing that Ed hasn't done enough and should use his platform to speak publicly, while others are defending his right to keep his friendship with Taylor private.

