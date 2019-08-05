Ed Sheeran reportedly adding barbecues, a pizza oven and a bar area to his English estate

ABC/Paula LoboEd Sheeran’s massive English estate in his hometown of Framlingham, Suffolk is about to get even more amenities.

According to The Daily Mail, the singer has gotten permission to build two barbecues, a pizza oven and a bar area on his property, next to his private pub, The Lancaster Lock.

The $4.5 million estate, dubbed Sheeranville, already reportedly includes several houses, a recording studio, a gym, an indoor swimming pool, and a four-room treehouse.

Ed first bought the farmhouse and neighboring 16th-century home on the property in 2012 and has been building it out ever since.

A number of his neighbors have filed complaints as he continued to add to the property, however. The Daily Mail claims that four of them even moved out of the area because of the singer's constant expansion, which gave Ed the opportunity to add their homes to his portfolio.

