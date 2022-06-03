Ed Sheeran reflects on playing at Platinum Jubilee: “Life is weird how it keeps coming full circle”

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Ed Sheeran is proud to be performing at Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee and shared his thoughts in a sentimental post about the honor, which he called a “full circle” moment.

Sharing two throwback photos of him shaking hands with the queen and performing at her Diamond Jubilee a decade ago, Ed wrote, “20 years ago I decided I wanted to pick up a guitar because I watched the Golden Jubilee on tv, saw Eric Clapton play ‘Layla’ and said ‘that’s what I wanna do.'”

“10 years later I played The A Team at the Diamond Jubilee, and now 10 years on I’m playing the Platinum Jubilee this Sunday,” the Grammy winner raved. “Life is weird how it keeps coming full circle in lovely ways.”

Ed encouraged his fans to “tune in on Sunday” to see his extra special performance, during which he will salute the queen’s 70th anniversary of her coronation. The British monarch was 25 when she ascended the throne following the death of her father, King George VI.

Ed confirmed his participation Thursday on the Jubilee’s official Twitter. “Ed will be joining hundreds of National Treasures who will lead the national anthem, a fitting finale to celebrate The Queen’s 70 years of service,” the alert read.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will air on BBC One at 1 p.m. British time on Sunday, June 5.

