Ed Sheeran reflects on 10 years since debut album: “It’s been an incredible journey”

Today is the 10th anniversary of the release of Ed Sheeran‘s debut album, + (Plus), which put him on the map as a singer/songwriter thanks to songs like “The A Team.” Ed’s posted a lengthy note on Instagram musing on all that’s happened since then.

The post features a photo of Ed in 2011 at a pub in the Finsbury Park section of London. “I first moved up [to London] in 2008 and on my first night got inspired to write my song ‘The City,’ which was the first song written and recorded for my debut album +,” he captioned the pic.

Noting that “it’s been 10 years since the release of +,” he wrote, “I’ve been making music for a very long time but I guess your major label debut counts as the start in the industry, so I’m officially a decade in as of now.”

“All I ever wanted was to have a gold album and to sell out Shepherd’s Bush Empire [in London],” Ed continues. “I never thought my career would go past that to be honest, and if I got that, I’d be chuffed. When + came out, it went gold in the first week and I played to a sold-out Shepherd’s Bush 3 weeks later.”

“Ever since then everything that has come my way has been an added bonus,” the Grammy-winning superstar concludes. “It’s been an incredible journey so far, and way beyond my wildest dreams…Happy birthday +, and thank you to everyone keeping it alive.”

“It’s not my album anymore it’s yours,” Ed notes. “And I’m honored for it to be so many moments and memories for so many people.”

Ed’s new album, = (Equals), arrives October 29. A new single, “Shivers,” arrives Friday, along with a video.

