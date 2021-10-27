Ed Sheeran previews new song, “Overpass Graffiti,” ahead of album release

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran’s album isn’t here quite yet, but that didn’t stop him from giving fans a taste of what to expect.

During an impressive NPR Tiny Desk Concert, which premiered on Tuesday, the British singer-songwriter previewed an unreleased song titled “Overpass Graffiti.” The song, which is set to appear on his upcoming album, = (Equals), is set to an upbeat, bouncy beat while the lyrics tell a story of someone who will always have fond memories of his previous lover, despite their break up.

“I will always love you for what it’s worth/ We’ll never fade like graffiti on the overpass/ I know time may change the way you think of us/ But I’ll remember the way we were,” Sheeran sings in the chorus.

Sheeran also performed “Visiting Hours,” “Shivers” and “Bad Habits,” his hit singles that preceded the album, in addition to a surprise cover of Foy Vance‘s “Make it Rain.”

= (Equals) is due out Friday, October 29.

