Ed Sheeran preparing for kids — by getting tattooed?

Mark Surridge

Mark SurridgeEd Sheeran fans know that the singer is pretty much covered in tattoos, and now a British tabloid reports that he's gotten a bunch of fresh ink -- in preparation for expanding his family.

While Ed and his wife Cherry don't have children just yet, a source tells The Daily Mail, "Ed comes from a large Catholic family and he wants to have a house full of kids. He has had five intertwined circles put on his back that look a bit like the Olympic rings. He wants to put a tattoo of [each child's] palm print into each circle."

Ed revealed last year in an interview that he'd secretly married Cherry, to whom he became engaged in December of 2017, and has said several times that he's eager to have children. Earlier in 2017, he told Rolling Stone, "Whenever anyone brings babies around, I'm like, 'We gotta get on that.'"

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.