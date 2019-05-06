Ed Sheeran premieres snippet of new Justin Bieber collab

Ed posted a video on his Instagram Story, showing himself sitting behind a laptop. "Hey guys, I've got some new music coming out, I just wanna play you the song, if you want, see if you like it." He starts up the file, and we hear a bit of Justin singing, "I'm at a party I don't wanna be at," before the snippet abruptly ends.

"Oh, I thought it was the whole song," he shrugs.

Justin posted the same video to his story and added an additional snippet featuring a closeup of the file playing on the laptop, which is named idc_v05_10. In that snippet, he sings, "We at a party we don't wanna be at."

That's followed by a picture of three animated birds stacked on top of each other, with the letters "IDC."

This all seems to indicate that the song is called "IDC" and it may or may not be coming out this Friday, May 10. And are the birds some sort of clue that the song is included in the soundtrack of an upcoming animated movie? Stay tuned.

