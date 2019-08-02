Ed Sheeran poised to break U2's all-time touring record tonight

ABC/Paula LoboEd Sheeran's been touring stadiums worldwide and his overhead's pretty low: He doesn't have a band to pay for or a lot of instruments to transport. Maybe that's why Pollstar reports that tonight, he's going to break U2's all-time record for the highest-grossing tour of all time.

Pollstar projects that Ed's concert tonight in Hanover, Germany -- the 246th show of his global Divide tour -- will give the tour a total gross of $736.7 million. That will surpass U2's record of $735.4 million, which the legendary Irish band set in 2011 with their 360 tour.

On Instagram, Ed posted that the record was already a done deal, writing, "Today the Divide tour broke the all time tour record set by U2. Its now the most attended and highest grossing tour of all time. Thanks so much for each and every one of you who have come to a show. 12 shows left, will never forget it x."

In a separate statement to Pollstar, Ed says, "I feel very lucky to have experienced all of the wonderful countries and crowds over the past 2 ½ years. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made it possible.”

When the Divide tour finally wraps up August 26, it will have played 255 shows over 893 days. U2, by comparison, played 110 shows over 760 days. According to Pollstar, Ed's touring strategy called for a high number of shows, multiple dates in stadiums and arena and relatively low-priced tickets. Ed's tickets cost about $87; U2's cost were $101 each.

Ed surpassed U2's total attendance record back in May. When the tour finally ends, it's estimated that he will have played to 8.5 million fans.