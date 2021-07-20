Ed Sheeran playing intimate UK gig to celebrate HMV’s 100th anniversary

Ella DeGea/CBS via Getty Images

U.K. music and entertainment retailer HMV is celebrating its 100th anniversary with the help of Ed Sheeran.

The chain will host an intimate in-store gig by Ed next month, with just 700 tickets available to British residents only. The show will take place at the new HMV Empire in Hertford Street, Coventry on August 25 and will follow COVID-19 protocols.

“HMV is a store that I spent a lot of time in growing up and a place where I discovered lots of new music, so I’m looking forward to celebrating this milestone with them,” Ed says in a statement, according to BBC News.

Fans can apply for tickets on the HMV website through August 8. Winners will be selected at random and contacted on August 10.

HMV opened its first stores in July 1921 in London, but has shuttered many stores in recent years due to declining CD and DVD sales. This year, however, the company plans to open 10 new locations.

