Ed Sheeran overtakes John Mayer to capture "Billboard' chart record

Ed Sheeran‘s surprise single “Afterglow” has just allowed him to pull past John Mayer and set a new chart record.

“Afterglow” has now become Ed’s 13th top 10 on Billboard‘s Adult Pop Airplay chart. That’s the most of any solo male artist in the chart’s 25-year history. He was previously tied with John for the record, which is impressive, considering John’s debut album came out 20 years ago, and Ed’s only been making hits since 2012.

Among all acts, Maroon 5 has had the most top 10s on the Adult Pop Airplay chart: 26. Next is Taylor Swift with 23, Pink with 17, and Kelly Clarkson and Katy Perry with 16 each.

Meanwhile, Ed’s “I Don’t Care” duet partner Justin Bieber is currently number-one on the chart with “Holy,” and he has two other songs in the top 25: “Lonely” and “Anyone.”

By Andrea Dresdale

