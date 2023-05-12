Ed Sheeran officially releases Luke Combs duet version of “Life Goes On”

Courtesy Prime Video/ACMs

After they performed it together at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday night, Ed Sheeran has officially released his duet version of “Life Goes On” with country superstar Luke Combs.

After the two sang the song — inspired by the death of Ed’s best friend Jamal Edwards — Ed told ACM host Garth Brooks that he’d first heard Luke’s music through a friend, and they ended up meeting in 2018.

“We’ve just been friends for years now,” Ed said, “and it’s been great.”

The version that’s been officially released is a studio recording of the duet. The original appears on Ed’s new album, Subtract.

Ahead of the ACMs, Ed, who lived in Nashville on and off between 2013 and 2018, said that he would love to “transition to country,” praising the genre’s focus on great songwriting.

Meanwhile, Luke is having his first pop success with his cover of Tracy Chapman‘s 1988 hit “Fast Car.”

