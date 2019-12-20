Ed Sheeran now only the third artist ever to score three diamond-certified singles

Mark SurridgeEd Sheeran's had a pretty incredible 2019 on the touring front: His Divide tour ended the year as the highest-grossing and most-attended tour of all time. But now he's made some history on the music front as well.

Ed's single, "Perfect," has now been RIAA certified Diamond, for sales and streams of more than 10 million units. It's Ed's third Diamond single, following "Shape of You" and "Thinking Out Loud." That makes Ed only the third artist in history with three Diamond-certified singles: the other two are Katy Perry and Eminem.

But wait, there's more. Ed's 2019 release, No.6 Collaborations Project, has now been certified Platinum for sales of a million units. The Grammy-nominated album features the singles "I Don't Care," "Beautiful People" and "South of the Border." "I Don't Care," Ed's collaboration with Justin Bieber, has gone two times Platinum.

So what's next for the U.K.'s Artist of the Decade? Ed said he'll be taking some time off, but based on his past track record, it won't be long before he starts cooking up something new in the studio.

