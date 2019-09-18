Ed Sheeran makes surprise appearance at Khalid's London show

ABC/Paula LoboEd Sheeran hasn’t gone into hibernation just yet. The singer made a surprise appearance at Khalid’s London show Tuesday night to sing their duet “Beautiful People” live for the first time.

“Here we go. Bring him out,” Khalid said, just before the song began to play. The crowd instantly went wild as Ed took the stage to begin his verse.

“Beautiful People” was the third single from Ed’s No. 6 Collaborations Project; it peaked at number 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Ed recently wrapped his Divide tour after more than two years on the road. He told the crowd at his final show that he would be taking an extended break, but it seems he made an exception for his pal Khalid.

Khalid is currently on the European leg of his Free Spirit world tour, which he kicked off earlier this month.

