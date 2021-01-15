Ed Sheeran lends his production skills to remix of Passenger's "Sword from the Stone"

Nettwerk/Black Crow Records

Ed Sheeran has put his stamp on his pal Passenger’s new song.

The track “Sword from the Stone” has gotten a “Gingerbread Remix” courtesy of production work by Ed. Passenger, born Michael Rosenberg, wrote the song during lockdown, driven by feelings of loneliness and isolation.

“Ed was really excited about the song when I played it to him and suggested that he produce a version that could potentially work as a radio single,” Passenger says in a statement. “It’s not every day you have that kind of offer from a pop genius, and I’m so delighted with what he and [producer] Joe [Rubel] have come up with. It’s been such a fun one to work on.”

This isn’t the first time Ed and Passenger combined their musical talents. Passenger, known best for the song “Let It Go,” previously worked with Ed on the 2013 track “Heart’s on Fire.” Passenger also served as the opening act for Ed on tour in 2012 and 2013.

“Sword from the Stone” is the opening track off Passenger’s new album, Songs for the Drunk and Broken Hearted, out now.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.