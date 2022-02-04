Ed Sheeran lands his next acting gig with ﻿’Sumotherhood’

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures Internationa

Ed Sheeran has appeared in his fair share of movies and TV shows — Game of Thrones comes to mind — but the grand majority of these appearances were either cameos or roles where he played himself. Now, the “Shivers” singer has landed what may be his biggest role yet.

Complex UK reports that Ed is set to star alongside Absolutely Famous star Jennifer Saunders and Penny Dreadful‘s Danny Sapani in the upcoming action-comedy, Sumotherhood.

The movie’s director, ﻿Adam Deacon﻿, told the outlet he is “so excited” about the upcoming film and teased he “can’t wait to bring these wacky and crazy characters to life.” The movie will touch upon the “variety of life in East London in 2022,” which will be “darkly authentic, as well as embracing the vibrant and diverse lifestyle of living in an East London council estate,” he added.

Filming is underway now but a release date has yet to be announced. Ed has yet to talk about his new movie nor has it been revealed the role he’ll play in the film.

