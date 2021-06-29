Ed Sheeran kicks off week-long residency on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’

Terence Patrick 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Ed Sheeran kicked off his week-long residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden Monday night.

In addition to performing his new single, “Bad Habits,” on TV for the first time, the singer chatted with James about new fatherhood and how it’s inspired a healthier lifestyle.

“Well, I became a dad and I feel like my lifestyle shift has changed. Instead of going to bed at six [a.m.], I’m getting up at four,” he said after James complimented him on his fresh new look.

“I’m healthier than I’ve ever been. I’m exercising every day,” he added. “I’m spending so much time at home making the record. Yeah, I feel like a human being. It’s good.”

Ed’s daughter, Lyra, also inspired him to get back into playing music. He said he didn’t touch a guitar for months after his Divide tour, but after Lyra was born, he picked it up again and started singing to her.

“I was brought up on traditional Irish folk music and being able to sing trad songs to her was really, really sweet,” he said.

Later in the interview, Ed talked about an ongoing prank he pulls on his pal Courteney Cox that is decidedly not kid-friendly. Every time he visits her, he orders a leather S&M mask delivered her house. He even brought one for James.

