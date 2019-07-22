Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber top "Billboard's" Pop Songs chart with rare feat

Courtesy Ed Sheeran’s Instagram @teddysphotos

Courtesy Ed Sheeran's Instagram @teddysphotosEd Sheeran's new album No. 6 Collaborations Project is #1 on the Billboard album chart, and now he's got another chart-topper to add to his collection.

Ed and Justin's duet "I Don't Care," the first single from the album, has hit #1 on Billboard's Pop Songs chart, which measures radio airplay.

"I Don't Care" is Ed's fourth #1 on this chart, following "Thinking Out Loud," "Shape of You" and "Perfect." It's Justin's sixth, following "What Do You Mean?," "Sorry," "Love Yourself," his collabo with Major Lazer on "Cold Water" -- co-written by Ed, incidentally -- and, of course, "Despacito," with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

But according to Billboard, "I Don't Care" has made some history: It's the first duet credited solely to two male solo artists to ever top the Pop Songs chart, which has been around since 1992.

As Billboard notes, on that particular chart, there have been a couple of number ones credited to three male artists: "Despacito," 2003's "Shake Ya Tailfeather," by Nelly, P. Diddy and Murphy Lee; and 1994's "All For Love," featuring Sting, Bryan Adams and Rod Stewart.

There's also been a number one credited to two guys and a girl: "Eastside," featuring Benny Blanco, Khalid and Halsey.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.