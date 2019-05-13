Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber tease goofy green-screen video for "I Don't Care"

Atlantic Records

After racking up a record number of streams on Friday, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's new collabo "I Don't Care" is getting a video...and it looks like it'll be supremely silly.

Both Ed and Justin posted clips on Instagram of what looks like their individual scenes from the video. In Justin's case, he's dressed like a cowboy, a giant teddy bear and a Mexican wrestler, and through the magic of green screen, he dances through a series of backgrounds, including a beach, the pyramids, a bank of TV screens, Tokyo and London.

As for Ed, he's dressed like a giant panda, and in addition to dancing through green-screen backgrounds, he's also seen hitting the streets of Tokyo, and posing for photos with fans.

Upon its release on Friday, "I Don't Care" earned 10.977 million streams, which is the largest one-day total for any song. The previous record holder was Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You," which racked up over 10.8 million streams this past Christmas Eve.

Justin's manager Scooter Braun commented on Instagram, "Just getting started fellas. Congrats."

