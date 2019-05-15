Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber may have to settle for #2 debut behind "Old Town Road"

Courtesy Ed Sheeran’s Instagram @teddysphotos

If neither Taylor Swift nor Shawn Mendes could knock "Old Town Road" out of the #1 spot on the chart, then what chance do Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber have of doing it? According to Billboard, none.

Billboard reports that Ed and Justin's new single "I Don't Care" will likely debut at #2 on next week's Hot 100, with more than 60,000 downloads sold and 30 million streams. That's nowhere near enough to depose Lil Nas X's viral hit, which is looking at a week of 40,000 sold, but a whopping 80 million streams...and more airplay.

Plus, the video for "Old Town Road" is coming out on Friday, which will make the song even hotter.

If "I Don't Care" debuts at #2, or in the top 10, it'll be Ed's seventh top 10 on the Hot 100 and Justin's 15th. Ed co-wrote two of Justin's previous top 10s: "Love Yourself" and "Cold Water."

If "I Don't Care" debuts at #2, it'll mark the third week in a row that a superstar artist, or in this case artists, took the runner-up spot to Lil Nas X. Taylor Swift's "ME!" and Shawn Mendes' "If I Can't Have You" both tried and failed, with both having to settle for entering the chart at #2.

