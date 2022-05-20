Ed Sheeran is the wealthiest “young-ish” musician in the UK

John Phillips/Disasters Emergency Committee/Getty Images for Livewire Pictures Ltd

At age 31, Ed Sheeran is no kid, but he’s still the richest “young-ish” musician in the U.K., according to the Sunday Times’ annual Rich List, which details the fortunes of the wealthiest people in the U.K. and Ireland.

Among U.K. and Irish musicians, Ed is the 10th wealthiest, with a fortune of 260 million pounds — more than $320 million. His fortune increased by about $50 million over last year, thanks to his amazing streaming numbers and the release of his new album, Equals.

All the other musicians in the top 10 are in their 60s or 70s, including the two surviving Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, plus the members of U2, Elton John, Sting and Mick Jagger.

If you’re wondering about Adele, she’s #23 on the Times’ list with a fortune of 187 million bucks. She’s tied with Phil Collins, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, and theater and film composer Sir Tim Rice.

As for the richest “young” musicians — those under 30 — Harry Styles tops the list with $125 million, followed by Dua Lipa, Little Mix and Harry’s former One Direction bandmates, in descending order: Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik. Sam Smith is also on that list, as is Lewis Capaldi.

