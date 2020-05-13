Ed Sheeran is the UK's richest musician under 30, Rihanna crashes the over-30s list at #3

Mark Surridge

Mark SurridgeEd Sheeran isn't the richest man in the U.K., or even the richest musician in the U.K. However, he is the richest musician in the U.K. under age 30, according to The Sunday Times' annual "Rich List."

Of the richest musicians yet to hit the big 3-0 in the U.K., 29-year-old Ed is number one, with a net worth of $246 million -- an increase of nearly $57 million from last year. That's not only due to his record-breaking world tour, but also the continued sales and streams of his albums, the most recent of which was released in 2018.

The rest of the under-30 list has Harry Styles at number two, with a net worth of $77 million, followed by Niall Horan at three, girl group Little Mix at four, Louis Tomlinson at five, Liam Payne at six and Zayn Malik at seven. Sam Smith, Rita Ora, rapper Stormzy, "Budapest" singer George Ezra and Dua Lipa round out the list.

As for the overall list of the U.K.s richest musicians regardless of age, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, the guy who brought us Cats and The Phantom of the Opera, is tied for the top spot with former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney and his wife, Nancy Shevell. Webber and the McCartneys each have a net worth of $983 million.

And surprisingly, 32-year-old Rihanna crashes in at number three -- according to the Times, she counts because she's been living in London since 2018. She's worth a whopping $575 million, mostly thanks to her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line.

As for Adele, she's number 22 on the list with a net worth of $184 million, despite not having released any new music since 2015.

