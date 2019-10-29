Ed Sheeran is 'Heat' mag's richest UK celeb under 30

Mark Surridge

Mark SurridgeOn one of his recent songs, "Take Me Back to London," Ed Sheeran raps, "Grossed half a billi on the Divide tour." Well, that's gross, not net -- but that tour has still made him the richest U.K. celebrity aged 30 and under.

Ed, who's 28, tops Heat magazine's annual Rich List, with an estimated fortune of 219 million bucks. He's almost doubled his wealth over the past year, thanks not only to his record-setting Divide tour, but also to the royalties he's earned writing hit songs for himself and other artists.

Last year, Adele topped the list, but since she turned 31 in May, she no longer qualifies.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, who's 30, came in second, with an estimated net worth of just under $39 million. Former One Direction star Harry Styles is third with $82.5 million.

The rest of the top 10 includes the rest of One Direction: Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, plus Zayn Malik, who left the group before they went on permanent hiatus. Sam Smith is number 11.

