Ed Sheeran Is A Married Man!

Ed Sheeran officially announced his marriage to Cherry Seaborn.

In a video interview (with Charlamange Tha God), Sheeran was asked about the lyrics to the song from his No. 6 Collaborations Project album, Remember The Name, the news came out. The lyrics are, “Watch how the lyrics in the songs might get twisted / My wife wears red, but looks better without the lipstick.”

Sheeran said, “It was actually before me and Cherry got married and I knew that we’d be married by the point that the song came out. “[I thought] Someone’s gonna hear that and be like, ‘Oh, they’re married!’ I didn’t know how that would be construed, but obviously it’s already come out.”

Sheeran and Seaborn got married in December. The ceremony took place at their home on Suffolk, England with 40 friends and family members in attendance.

