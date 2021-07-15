Ed Sheeran has some “exciting” ideas to celebrate this year’s 10th anniversary of debut album

Not only is Ed Sheeran planning to release a new album this year, but he’s also marking the 10th anniversary of his debut album, + (Plus). And according to his record label, he’s got “exciting” plans to mark that major milestone.

+ (Plus) was released September 9, 2011, and has since gone on to sell more than 2 million copies. Peaking at number five on the Billboard 200, the album featured Ed’s hit “The A Team,” which earned him his first Grammy nomination.

Speaking to Music Week, Sam Spencer, an executive at Ed’s record label, says of the upcoming anniversary, “Ed’s got some really exciting fan-focused ideas around that. Just expect lots more amazing creative output, some exciting curveballs to come and more hard work and presence from Ed.”

Spencer adds that fans can expect “really intricate and detailed pieces of content” arriving weekly from the singer, alongside “some incredible remixes” of “Bad Habits.”

“Reconnecting Ed’s incredible personality with the world is the order of the summer, and he seems to be really enjoying that at the moment,” adds Spencer.

“Bad Habits” is currently number one in Ed’s native U.K., and number six on the Billboard Hot 100. No word yet on when we can expect Ed’s album, but when it arrives, he’s hinted that it will be named either – (Minus) or = (Equals).