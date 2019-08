An Ed Sheeran pop-up shop is set to open next week.

A UK store will pay homage to his latest project ‘I Don’t Care.’

Fans can expect to purchase Sheeran themed merchandise among many other products.

Ed Sheeran is currently on his Divide World Tour.

Do you think a pop-up shop should also be in the U.S.? I do! Have you ever been to a pop-up shop? I think they’re cool!