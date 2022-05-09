Ed Sheeran, Elle King, Travis Scott and more to perform at 2022 ‘Billboard’ ﻿Music Awards

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran, Elle King and Travis Scott have been announced as performers at this coming Sunday’s The 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

This will mark Travis’ first performance since the November tragedy at the Astroworld festival in Houston, where 10 people died when the crowd rushed the stage. The rapper has been nominated for top dance/electronic song, thanks to his “Goosebumps” remix.

Ed’s performance will be beamed in from Belfast, Ireland, where he’ll be continuing on his Mathematics Tour. The “Shivers” singer heads into the night with nine nominations, including for best male artist and top-selling song.

As for Elle, she’ll team with country star Miranda Lambert to perform their rowdy hit “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” which is up for top rock song.

Other artists planning to serenade the crowd on Sunday include the previously announced Silk Sonic, Mary J. Blige, Megan Thee Stallion and “Big Energy” rapper Latto. The event will be hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The BBMAs kick off Sunday, May 15, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Visit ﻿Billboard to see the complete list of nominees.

