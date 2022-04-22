Ed Sheeran drops “2Step” remix with proceeds aiding Ukrainian relief

Joe Maher/Disasters Emergency Committee/Getty Images for Livewire Pictures Ltd

As promised, Ed Sheeran‘s brand-new remix and music video for for his single “2step,” featuring rapper Lil Baby, dropped at the stroke of midnight.

A graphic at the beginning of the video explains that it was filmed in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine before the Russian invasion. Ed goes on to declare his support for Ukraine and notes that the royalties from YouTube streams of the video over the next 12 months will benefit the DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

DEC charities and their local partners in Ukraine and in neighboring countries are working to provide food, water, shelter and medical assistance to those in need.

The clip shows Ed and a large group of people dancing in the streets, along with various aerial shots of the city.

Lil Baby shows up midway through the video and provides a rap to complement Ed’s wish for his lover to two-step with him all night long.

The original version of “2Step” appears on Ed’s latest album, = (Equals).

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.