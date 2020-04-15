Ed Sheeran donates over $1 million to help his hometown amid COVID-19 crisis

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Jeff Spicer/Getty ImagesEd Sheeran may be laying low in lockdown, but he’s been quietly doing his part to support his hometown during the COVID-19 crisis.

According to U.K.’s The Sun, the singer has donated more than a million dollars to a variety of local charities in his native Suffolk, including the children’s hospital wards in the town of Ipswich.

“It is a horrible time and Ed wants to do what he can to help,” a source tells The Sun.

“He has split a seven-figure sum between local charities to try to ease the strain on his local community,” the insider adds. “Ed is very involved in the area and knows that his donations will make a massive difference.”

Ed currently lives on massive estate in Suffolk with his wife, Cherry Seaborn.

In addition to his generous donations, Ed’s pal Niall Horan told Apple Music last week that Ed has been working on writing one song per day while in quarantine.

“He was like, ‘Yeah, I’ve kind of like set myself a challenge,’” Niall said. “’I’m going to try and write a song a day before lunch. If I can come out with one big song out of this quarantine period, then I’ve won.’”

