Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat announced as 2022 BRIT Awards performers

John Lamparski/Getty Images

The first batch of performers for this year’s BRIT Awards, the British equivalent of the Grammys, has been announced.

Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, ex-Oasis rocker Liam Gallagher, rising star Little Simz and British rapper Dave are all on the bill for the February 8 ceremony, which will be streamed on The BRIT’s YouTube channel live from London’s O2 arena for non-U.K. residents.

Artists, nominees and guests will need to present a negative COVID test before entering the venue, in addition to showing a vaccine passport. Front line emergency workers will be able to win tickets by entering a special contest. There will be an audience, but fans will be asked to wear masks while not eating, drinking or in their seats. Tickets are on sale now.

Adele and Ed Sheeran are the leading nominees, with four nods apiece. Ed recently posted a video on Instagram urging fans to vote for him.

Other nominees include Glass Animals, Coldplay, Elton John and Dua Lipa, ABBA, Måneskin, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, The Weeknd and Olivia Rodrigo.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.