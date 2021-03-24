Ed Sheeran debuts new song "Visiting Hours" at memorial service for his Australian concert promoter

L-Michael Gudinski; R-Ed Sheeran; Matt Jelonek/WireImage

Wednesday night in Melbourne, Australia, Ed Sheeran debuted a new song during a memorial service for the late Michael Gudinksi, a legend of the Australian music industry who helped promote Ed’s record-breaking tours in that country. Ed and Michael were very close, and Ed penned an emotional tribute to him, referring to Michael as a friend, father figure and mentor.

According to Billboard, the service took place before an audience of 7,000 at Melbourne’s Rod Laver [LAY-ver] Arena. Ed told the crowd that he’d written the new song, called “Visiting Hours,” while he was quarantining for two weeks so he could attend the service.

“In lockdown, I was able to have a guitar…and I always find the best way to process stuff is to write songs, be it good news, bad news or whatever…here’s a song I finished last week,” Ed told the crowd.

“I wish that heaven/ Had visiting hours/ So I just could show up/ And bring good news/ That she’s getting older/ And I wish that you’d met her/ The things that she’ll learn from me/ I got them all from you,” sang Ed, apparently referring to his baby daughter, Lyra.

Ed also performed what he said was Michael’s favorite song of his, “Castle on the Hill,” as well as “The A Team.”

According to Billboard, Sam Smith, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Bryan Adams and Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters all sent recorded condolences to the service.

Gudinski died in his sleep at age 68 on March 2.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.