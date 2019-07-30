Ed Sheeran Could Do The Next Bond Theme

The next James Bond movie could involve Ed Sheeran if Daniel Craig has anything to do with it. Craig not only is the lead in the movie but also a producer and really loves Sheeran.

Craig was introduced to Sheeran by his daughter, Ella, who loves the singer and plays his music all the time. If Craig gets his way, Ed Sheeran will do the theme song for the next Bond movie, something that he’s been preparing for since 2017.

“I’ve had a theme tune written for about three years. I’m not going to say (the title) because someone might steal it, but it’s good,” Sheeran said during an interview with The Late Late Show back in 2017.

Do you think Ed Sheeran could outdo Adele’s “Skyfall” theme song?