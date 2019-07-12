Ed Sheeran confirms he's married in new interview, admits his wife Cherry is out of his league

Ed talked about his marital status openly in a new interview he did with media personality Charlamagne tha God to promote his new album No. 6 Collaborations. Speaking about one track, "Remember the Name," Ed says he wrote it "before me and Cherry got married, and I knew that we'd be married by the point that the song came out."

"And so I said [in the song], 'Watch how the lyrics might get twisted/My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick,'" he continues. "And I was like...someone's gonna hear me and be like, 'Whoa, they're married!' and I didn't know how that would be construed."

Ed reveals that it was Cherry who told him to reach out to Justin Bieber for their current hit "I Don't Care," which is about being at a showbiz event with the person you love.

"Bieber just got married. I just got married," he explains, adding, "It was actually Cherry's idea -- she was like, 'Why don't you get Bieber? He's perfect for this. It just fits.'"

Ed explains that another song on the album, "Best Part of Me," is about how he can't believe that Cherry married him.

"I constantly wake up every day with Cherry, and I'm just like, 'Why the f**k are you with me?'" he explains. "Like, you could be with whoever you wanted to and you've chosen me....I just find that amazing."

He adds, "I think it's quite sweet to always think that the person you're with is out of your league."

