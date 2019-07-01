Ed Sheeran co-writes country star Kenny Chesney's new single; new song with Bruno coming Friday?

Mark Surridge

Mark SurridgeNot content to rule the pop charts, Ed Sheeran has occasionally branched into country music: For example, his song "The Rest of Our Life" was a hit for country superstars Tim McGraw & Faith Hill in 2017, and last year, Keith Urban released a song called "Parallel Line," which Ed co-wrote. Now, he's teamed up with another country superstar, Kenny Chesney.

Ed has co-written a song called "Tip of My Tongue" with Kenny and top Nashville songwriter Ross Copperman, which will serve as the lead single from Kenny's next project. In a statement, Kenny says that Copperman brought Ed into the writing session.

"He is such a great writer...The way creativity works in creative people is so different, but it’s always exciting," Kenny says in a statement, adding that writing the song was "one of the most fun sessions I’ve done in a long time. I get why people love working with him.”

Kenny's no stranger to pop collaborations: He and Pink topped the country chart in 2016 with their duet "Setting the World on Fire," and over the years, he's also recorded with Dave Matthews and Uncle Kracker. "Tip of My Tongue" will be out July 12.

Meanwhile, Ed's collaboration with yet another country star, Chris Stapleton, appears to be arriving this Friday.

Ed's forthcoming album No. 6 Collaborations includes a song called "Blow," which features Stapleton and Bruno Mars. And on Instagram, Ed responded to some teasing by Bruno by writing, "Don’t worry about me @brunomars. Worry about getting that video finished for release on Friday."

