Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran have signed up to perform in concert in an effort to raise funds for Ukraine refugees.

The musicians will perform at ITV’s Concert For Ukraine at Resort World Arena in Birmingham next week. Other performers include Emeli Sandé, Gregory Porter, and Snow Patrol. The two-hour show will air on March 29th on ITV with proceeds going to Disasters Emergency Committee‘s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. The concert is expected to raise over three million in aid.