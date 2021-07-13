Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd & more to perform on Global Citizen Live broadcast

Dan Martensen

Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour live broadcast on Saturday, September 25, will feature performances from music’s top stars, including Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, The Weeknd, BTS, Billie Eilish, Adam Lambert and Coldplay.

The broadcast will be filmed across six continents, with a goal of uniting the world in order to defeat poverty and defend the planet. It’ll air on ABC, ABC News Live, FX, Hulu, YouTube, Twitter and more. The musical performances will take place at “iconic locations” in New York, Paris, London, Seoul, LA, Sydney and Rio de Janeiro.

Other artists on the bill include Alessia Cara, Andrea Bocelli, Demi Lovato, Duran Duran, H.E.R., Lizzo, Lorde, Ricky Martin, Usher and Doja Cat.

The broadcast is part of Global Citizen’s Recovery Plan for the World in the wake of the pandemic. It calls on governments, the private sector and philanthropists to donate one billion COVID-19 vaccine, contribute $6 billion to famine relief efforts, donate $400 million to education, give $250 million to support COVID-19 response efforts for marginalized communities, and get the world’s biggest companies to commit to reaching net zero emissions to fight climate change.

“It is very important to me to be a part of this historic event to spread awareness and encourage action toward helping the people of Ethiopia during this devastating humanitarian crisis they are faced with,” says The Weeknd, whose parents are from Ethiopia. “It’ll be an honor to perform and help bring support to these citizens who are suffering so severely.”

Visit GlobalCitizen.org for more information.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.