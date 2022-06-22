Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé among most popular artists played at weddings

Wedding season is here, which means brides and grooms are putting together their wedding playlists. So, what songs are the most popular this year? Look no further than Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran.

Hitched said in a press release it based its data on public Spotify playlists with the words “weddings” and “first dance” in the titles and compiled the 100 most popular songs. Furthermore, they looked into the top artists and found that Ed appears in 689 wedding-specific playlists.

Bey features on 307 playlists, but her “Perfect” duet with the British redhead is far and large the most popular wedding day song. In all, it appeared on 350 playlists and is the most popular first dance song of 2022.

The second-most popular wedding song is Elvis‘ “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” while Ed takes up third place with “Thinking Out Loud.” Coming in fourth is Bruno Mars‘ “Marry You,” while Jack Johnson and Luke Combs tie in fifth with their versions of “Better Together.”

Also appearing in the top ten are John Legend‘s “All of Me” in sixth, Whitney Houston‘s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” in seventh and Christina Perri‘s “A Thousand Years” in ninth.

Of course, what’s a wedding without throwback tracks? Turns out Spice Girls‘ “Wannabe” is the most popular 90s track after appearing on roughly 70 playlists. TLC‘s “No Scrubs” came second with 42 adds, while Britney Spears‘ “…Baby One More Time” is third.

When it comes to the artists themselves, we already said Ed takes the first-place wedding cake. In second is ﻿Bruno, with 311 playlists adding him to their rotation, while Beyoncé claims third. Also appearing on the list are John Legend in fourth, Jason Mraz in sixth, Christina Perri in eighth and Elton John rounding out the top 10.

