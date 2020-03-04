Ed Sheeran Banned From Drinking Games & Free Booze At His Own Bar

Ed opened a restaurant, Bertie Blossoms in Notting Hill, London. He has just been granted permission to serve alcohol to drinkers with some stipulations.
Patrons must be seated.
No free booze promotions.
No drinking games.
No pouring alcohol directly into someone’s mouth.
Staff is not allowed to participate in (basically anything fun).
Well, we would still be showing up to his bar, paying full price, ordering a round and of shots if we were goin to be in London!
– Nikki
Extremely happy to announce that Bertie Blossoms is now officially open! Our bar is located on the vibrant Portobello Road, near Ladbroke Grove Station. Open from Tuesday through to Sunday, join us for a drink at the bar in a relaxed and joyous atmosphere. We offer a wide range of craft beers, organic wines, champagnes, cocktails and great food. If you have any enquiries, drop us a message via our website bertieblossoms.co.uk. 🍤🍸🍾🍴🍹🍺