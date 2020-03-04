Ed Sheeran Banned From Drinking Games & Free Booze At His Own Bar

View this post on Instagram

Extremely happy to announce that Bertie Blossoms is now officially open! Our bar is located on the vibrant Portobello Road, near Ladbroke Grove Station. Open from Tuesday through to Sunday, join us for a drink at the bar in a relaxed and joyous atmosphere. We offer a wide range of craft beers, organic wines, champagnes, cocktails and great food. If you have any enquiries, drop us a message via our website bertieblossoms.co.uk. 🍤🍸🍾🍴🍹🍺