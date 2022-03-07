Ed Sheeran Appears In Court Over Copyright Suit

Ed Sheeran is fighting a copyright case in the High Court in London today.

The lawsuit is over Sheeran’s hit song, “Shape of You,” which unknown songwriters, Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue’s, claim Sheeran copied parts of the song from them without giving credit. Sheeran denied the claim saying he has cleared lots of song parts done by unknown artists. In May 2018, Sheeran along with other co-writers on “Shape Of You,” filed documents with the High Court to declare they did not infringe on Chokri and O’Donoghue’s copyright.

A counterclaim was filed by Chokri and O’donoghue for copyright infringement. Do you think Ed Sheeran infringed on the songwriter’s copyright?