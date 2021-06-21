Ed Sheeran apologizes for dying his hair for upcoming “Bad Habits” video

Atlantic Records

The worldwide success of Ed Sheeran has given hope to gingers everywhere, but now Ed has admitted that he changed his famous hair color — briefly — and is asking his red-headed fans’ forgiveness for the affront.

Posting a photo of himself in his makeup for the video of his new single “Bad Habits,” Ed wrote, “My hair was blonde for 3 days for the shoot. I apologise to all my ginger people, it will never happen again.”

“if you were blonde for more than a week, I’d never forgive you,” wrote one fan in the comments. “Thank god blond Ed isn’t permanent,” wrote another. “NEVER DO THIS AGAIN HAHAAHHAH,” added another.

The video for “Bad Habits” arrives at midnight on June 25. It casts Ed as a pink-suited, spiky-haired, glittery vampire who walks through the streets with a vampire gang.

Ed has also posted videos on his Instagram Story of fans listening to a snippet of “Bad Habits” on TikTok, and this one is a lot longer than the one he released last week.

