Ed Sheeran announces new museum exhibit in conjunction with hometown shows

Ed Sheeran is getting back to his roots.

The singer, who grew up in Framlingham, in the U.K. county of Suffolk, will head to the nearby, bigger town of Ipswich for four headlining shows this summer. To coincide with the shows, he’s also helping his dad launch a new exhibit about his pre-fame days called “Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk.”

"I'm doing my homecoming shows end of August in Ipswich, the first proper headline shows I've ever done in my home town," Ed wrote on Instagram Friday.

He added, "My dad has unearthed a load of photos from my early days, I've lent a load of stuff too, for an exhibition that will run for 9 months at Ipswich's Christchurch Mansion from August 20 - until spring 2020. Go and see it. Lots of love."

Ed’s dad, John Sheeran, curated the exhibit.

“The choice of Ipswich shows just how important his Suffolk roots are to him,” John tells BBC News of his son. "Ed has a deep affection for the landscape and its people. This exhibition reflects that - its title is Made in Suffolk, which he was."

Ed’s hometown shows will take place from August 23 to 26 at Chantry Park in Ipswich.

