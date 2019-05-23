Ed Sheeran Announces New Album!

With the release of his song with Justin Bieber, you had to figure Ed Sheeran was going give us more.

Sheeran has announced the No. 6 Collaborations Project.

The album is scheduled to be released on July 12th.

Sheeran said he has been working on No. 6 Collaborations for the last year and he’s a huge fan of the artists he has teamed up with. You can pre-order the album at midnight. Set an alarm!