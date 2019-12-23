Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn share their love story in "Put It All on Me" video

Mark Surridge

Mark SurridgeEd Sheeran has long been private about his relationship with wife Cherry Seaborn, but now he’s putting it all out there in the “Put It All on Me” music video.

The heartwarming clip shows real-life couples from all over the world and how they’ve connected with one another through dance. It ends with the love story of Ed and Cherry, showing them dancing around the kitchen together.

"Back in high school, Ed & Cherry were crushing hard," a caption reads during their scene. "They made out at the castle on the hill. A few years ago they reconnected, there were fireworks. They married in January 2019."

Earlier this year, Ed confirmed the two had married – but never revealed exactly when the nuptials took place.

R&B star Ella Mai, who sings with Ed on the track, gets her own moment in the video as well.

“The voice you just fell in love with is Ella Mai,” the caption reads, as we see Ella getting ready for a date. “She just swiped right.”

“Put It All on Me” is Ed’s latest release from his No. 6 Collaborations Project album.

