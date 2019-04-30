Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber officially collaborating on…something

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Over the last couple of weeks, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's managers posted photos showing each singer posing in front of a green screen, with the same caption: "This guy! Something is happening." Now, those two photos have magically come together to reveal...something.

Ed has now posted a photo of himself and Justin standing together in front of the green screen through the magic of Photoshop, while Justin has posted a series of similar photos to his own Instagram. Ed's photo is captioned "photoshop spoon," along with the number 10. All of Justin's pics also have the number 10 in the caption.

What does this mean? Well, May 10 is a Friday, the usual day for new music releases, so perhaps we'll get something then.

Of note, both singers recently lent their voices to Lil Dicky's new charity single and music video, "Earth."

Justin and Ed are longtime friends, and have teamed up before to co-write the hits "Love Yourself" and "Cold Water."

