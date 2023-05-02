Ed Sheeran, Alanis Morissette to sub for Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on ‘American Idol’

Annie Leibovitz

Luke Bryan said a few days ago that the two artists who’d be filling in for Lionel Richie and Katy Perry on American Idol while they’re performing at King Charles‘ coronation this weekend are “big time,” and he wasn’t kidding.

Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette will be filling in for Lionel and Katy during Sunday night’s installment of the show. While Ed will be a guest judge, Alanis will both judge and mentor the remaining contestants, who’ll be performing her songs live. The contestants will also team up to sing duets of Ed’s songs.

Both Ed and Alanis will also perform themselves: Alanis will sing one of her hits, while Ed will perform a new single from his album Subtract, which drops on Friday.

Meanwhile, Katy and Lionel will be checking in with the show live from Windsor Castle, where the coronation concert is taking place. The show airs live coast to coast Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on ABC.

In other Ed news, his intimate documentary Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All starts streaming Wednesday on Disney+.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.