Ed Sheeran admits backlash over ‘Game of Thrones’ cameo robbed him of the “joy” of being on the show

Helen Sloane/HBO

Ed Sheeran‘s a massive Game of Thrones fan, so of course he was thrilled to be able to make a cameo in the first episode of season seven, “Dragonstone.” But now, looking back, he admits that all the hate he received for doing the “polarizing” cameo robbed him of his ability to enjoy it.

While appearing on Dax Shepard‘s podcast Armchair Expert, Ed explained that his appearance in the show was meant to be a surprise for star Maisie Williams, who played Arya, because season seven was — at that point, anyway — going to be her character’s last one.

And while Ed tells Dax that it was great to be able to be part of the Game of Thrones world, he adds, “I feel like people’s reaction to it sort of muddied my joy.”

Explaining how he defends his appearance, Ed says, “What I say to people all the time — because I know it was like a big ‘why?’ — I just say to people, ‘Well, what would you say [if they asked you to be on the show]??'”

Despite the backlash, Ed says he’ll probably continue to act here and there.

“I’m am very aware that I’m a very recognizable person who is well-known for having a face for radio,” he jokes. “So I’m not looking to be a heartthrob. I’d love to a musical animated movie.”

Dax then brags to Ed that his wife — Frozen star Kristen Bell — could “make that happen.”

