Ed, Miley, Ariana, Shawn & more: Lil Dicky's new video with Justin Bieber features 30, count 'em, 30 other big names

Gregg DeGuire/WireImageRemember when we told you TMZ was claiming that Lil Dicky's new collaboration with Justin Bieber would include an insanely star-studded video featuring Adam Levine, Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry and Halsey? Well, it turns out it's not exactly true. The video includes all those people -- and more than a dozen other big stars.

Dicky posted a video on Instagram featuring a montage of celebrity names, one after another. In addition to Justin, Adam, Shawn, Katy and Halsey, the list includes Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Sia, Charlie Puth, Hailee Steinfeld, Panic! at the Disco's Brendan Urie, Ed Sheeran, Backstreet Boys, Meghan Trainor, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kevin Hart, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, John Legend, Lil Yachty and a bunch more.

The video is captioned "Earth" -- presumably the name of the single -- and a note that it's coming at midnight ET Thursday...or first thing on Friday morning, depending on how you look at it.

Here's the full list of stars who are supposedly appearing in the video for "Earth":

Justin Bieber

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Zac Brown

Brendon Urie

Miley Cyrus

Wiz Khalifa

Snoop Dogg

Kevin Hart

Adam Levine

Shawn Mendes

Charlie Puth

Sia

Hailee Steinfeld

Lil Jon

Rita Ora

Miguel

Katy Perry

Lil Yachty

Ed Sheeran

Leonardo DiCaprio

Meghan Trainor

Joel Embiid

Tory Lanez

John Legend

Bad Bunny

Psy

Kris Wu

Backstreet Boys

Benny Blanco

Cashmere Cat

