Ed, Miley, Ariana, Shawn & more: Lil Dicky's new video with Justin Bieber features 30, count 'em, 30 other big names

Remember when we told you TMZ was claiming that Lil Dicky's new collaboration with Justin Bieber would include an insanely star-studded video featuring Adam Levine, Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry and Halsey? Well, it turns out it's not exactly true. The video includes all those people -- and more than a dozen other big stars.
Dicky posted a video on Instagram featuring a montage of celebrity names, one after another. In addition to Justin, Adam, Shawn, Katy and Halsey, the list includes Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Sia, Charlie Puth, Hailee Steinfeld, Panic! at the Disco's Brendan Urie, Ed Sheeran, Backstreet Boys, Meghan Trainor, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kevin Hart, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, John Legend, Lil Yachty and a bunch more.
The video is captioned "Earth" -- presumably the name of the single -- and a note that it's coming at midnight ET Thursday...or first thing on Friday morning, depending on how you look at it.
Here's the full list of stars who are supposedly appearing in the video for "Earth":
Justin Bieber
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Zac Brown
Brendon Urie
Miley Cyrus
Wiz Khalifa
Snoop Dogg
Kevin Hart
Adam Levine
Shawn Mendes
Charlie Puth
Sia
Hailee Steinfeld
Lil Jon
Rita Ora
Miguel
Katy Perry
Lil Yachty
Ed Sheeran
Leonardo DiCaprio
Meghan Trainor
Joel Embiid
Tory Lanez
John Legend
Bad Bunny
Psy
Kris Wu
Backstreet Boys
Benny Blanco
Cashmere Cat
