Echosmith to release new album 'Lonely Generation' in January

Ariana VelazquezOnce, they were "Cool Kids." Now, Echosmith is part of a Lonely Generation. That's the name of the family group's new album, due out January 10.

The album's '80s-flavored title track, along with a video, are both available now. The video, which shows the trio -- Sydney, Noah and Graham -- dressed in a variety of different scenarios and costumes, is actually a sneak peek of the 11 other videos the band shot, one for every track on the album.

"The album is about trying to care for each other, grow, and experience joy and heartache in the internet age," says Noah. "It's like a diary. We're showing a piece of who we are that we've never shown before. We pushed ourselves to try new things and reflect our experiences in a fresh way."

"We were just honest about happiness, love, and even being truly broken," adds Sydney. "We're growing up in our own ways. We're siblings and close friends, but we have our own lives too. There are a lot of different flavors to it. We got to be really vulnerable for the first time."

Echosmith kicks off a tour February 12 in Washington, D.C. The run is currently scheduled through March 5, wrapping up in Los Angeles. Tickets are available October 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit Echosmith.com for more details.

In addition, the band will tape the public television show Live from the Artists Den October 22 in New York City. If you buy a ticket to the band's February 13 show in New York City, you'll get a free ticket to the Live from the Artists Den show, which will air on PBS at a later date.

Here are Echosmith's tour dates:

2/12 -- Washington, DC, 9:30 Club

2/13 -- New York, NY, Le Poisson Rouge

2/14 -- Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club

2/15 -- Philadelphia, PA, World Café Live

2/17 -- Toronto, ON, Mod Club

2/18 -- Cleveland, OH, Beachland Ballroom

2/20 -- Chicago, IL, Park West

2/21 -- Minneapolis, MN, Fine Line Music Café

2/23 -- Dallas, TX, Granada Theatre

2/26 -- Denver, CO, Bluebird Theatre

2/27 -- Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex

2/29 -- Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom

3/1 -- Seattle, WA, Neptune Theatre

3/3 -- San Francisco, CA, August Hall

3/5 -- Los Angeles, CA, Henry Fonda

