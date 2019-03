Just typing that headline literally made me gag. EWWWWWWWWWWW!!

According to an article in DailyMail, people should pick their noses and eat the bogies to boost their immune system.

Expert Dr. Meg Lemon, a dermatologist in Denver, says she also tells people to eat food they drop on the floor.

Exposing the body to a range of germs could help to boost its natural defenses and make people more resilient to infections and allergies, research has suggested.

I WILL NOT DO IT. NO, NO, NO, NO, NO!